Judge Orders DOJ to Probe Pence's Document Case Amid Trump Election Trial

A federal judge has directed prosecutors to gather information related to Mike Pence's handling of classified documents for Trump's election interference defense. The judge rejected other document requests around the 2020 election and Capitol riot. The case against Trump faces uncertainties due to recent court rulings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-10-2024 06:53 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 06:53 IST
In a significant development in the election interference case against Donald Trump, a federal judge has ordered prosecutors to provide any Justice Department information related to Mike Pence's document handling to Trump's defense team. This request was made to assess if Pence had motives to blame Trump while facing his investigation.

The judge, however, rejected a broader range of document requests from Trump's lawyers, who sought information on a variety of topics including the Capitol riot and potential foreign interference in the 2020 election. The judge deemed these irrelevant to Trump's defense strategy.

As the trial date remains uncertain, Judge Tanya Chutkan must decide which charges against Trump are valid following a Supreme Court ruling that granted former presidents broad immunity. The case may see further legal battles, especially if Trump is re-elected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

