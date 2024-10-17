Left Menu

Seoul Court Clears Former Police Chief in Itaewon Tragedy

A South Korean court acquitted Seoul's ex-police chief, Kim Kwang-ho, of negligence in the 2022 Itaewon crowd crush that claimed 159 lives, citing insufficient evidence. The verdict contrasts with a three-year sentence for the local district's former police chief. Activists urge an appeal for tougher accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 17-10-2024 09:20 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 09:20 IST
Seoul Court Clears Former Police Chief in Itaewon Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

A South Korean court ruled on Thursday that Seoul's former police chief, Kim Kwang-ho, was acquitted of any negligence in response to the tragic Itaewon crowd crush incident that left 159 people dead in 2022.

The judgment, delivered by the Seoul Western District Court, stands in contrast to a three-year jail term prescribed to the former police chief of the Itaewon district, where the tragedy unfolded. The lower-ranking official was found guilty of inadequate preparations, which, according to the court, set the stage for the fatal event almost two years ago.

An activist group coalition, demanding accountability for the incident, expressed disappointment and urged prosecutors to appeal the ruling, asserting that it fell short of the expectations set by the victims' families. Reuters was unable to reach prosecution officials for comments on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

