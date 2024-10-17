Early Morning Strike Ignites Fires in Latakia

An early morning Israeli strike targeted the Mediterranean port city of Latakia in Syria, igniting multiple fires, according to the Syrian state news agency SANA.

Firefighters rushed to the scene to contain the blazes that ensued. The attack left two individuals injured and caused damage to private properties, state media confirmed, referencing a military statement.

Reports from Syrian state television indicated that the country's air defenses engaged Israeli targets over Latakia. The strike forms part of an ongoing pattern of Israeli air raids against Iran-linked positions in Syria, a campaign that has intensified since a Hamas attack on Israeli territory on October 7 of the previous year.

