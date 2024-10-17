Historic Diplomatic Engagement: Iran's FM Visits Egypt Amid Regional Tensions
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has started a significant diplomatic visit to Egypt for high-level talks amid escalating regional tensions with Israel. This marks the first such engagement in years, highlighting Egypt's mediating role following recent conflicts involving Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.
In a notable diplomatic move, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi arrived in Cairo on Wednesday night for talks with Egyptian officials. This marks the first such visit in years, occurring during a time of heightened tension as fears grow over a potential Israeli attack on Iran.
The minister's visit is part of a broader Middle Eastern tour. Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, confirmed the meeting plans on Wednesday through a social media post, following Araqchi's stops in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, and Lebanon.
Relations between Egypt and Iran have been strained over recent decades. However, diplomatic interactions have increased since the Gaza crisis erupted last year, with Egypt seeking a mediating role. Recently, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty traveled to Tehran for the country's presidential inauguration in July.
(With inputs from agencies.)
