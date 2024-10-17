Left Menu

Historic Diplomatic Engagement: Iran's FM Visits Egypt Amid Regional Tensions

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has started a significant diplomatic visit to Egypt for high-level talks amid escalating regional tensions with Israel. This marks the first such engagement in years, highlighting Egypt's mediating role following recent conflicts involving Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 12:21 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 11:52 IST
Historic Diplomatic Engagement: Iran's FM Visits Egypt Amid Regional Tensions
Abbas Araqchi Image Credit: Twitter(@araghchi)

In a notable diplomatic move, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi arrived in Cairo on Wednesday night for talks with Egyptian officials. This marks the first such visit in years, occurring during a time of heightened tension as fears grow over a potential Israeli attack on Iran.

The minister's visit is part of a broader Middle Eastern tour. Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, confirmed the meeting plans on Wednesday through a social media post, following Araqchi's stops in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, and Lebanon.

Relations between Egypt and Iran have been strained over recent decades. However, diplomatic interactions have increased since the Gaza crisis erupted last year, with Egypt seeking a mediating role. Recently, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty traveled to Tehran for the country's presidential inauguration in July.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024