Left Menu

Lafarge's Legal Battle: Unveiling Corporate Misconduct in Syria

Lafarge is set to face trial in a French court for allegedly financing terrorism and breaching European sanctions via its Syrian subsidiary. The case, a significant corporate criminal proceeding, stems from investigations into Lafarge's operations amid Syria's civil war and alleged complicity in crimes against humanity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 17-10-2024 12:49 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 12:49 IST
Lafarge's Legal Battle: Unveiling Corporate Misconduct in Syria
  • Country:
  • France

Lafarge, a subsidiary of cement giant Holcim, is under scrutiny as it prepares to face trial in France on serious charges. The allegations include financing terrorism and violating European sanctions to maintain its business operations in war-torn Syria.

The decision to bring Lafarge to trial follows an extensive investigation started in 2016, marking one of France's most notable corporate criminal cases in recent years. Lafarge, which acknowledges the ruling, has been entangled in accusations of complicity in crimes against humanity, a charge upheld by France's highest court.

In addition, Lafarge admitted in a separate U.S. investigation that it paid off groups labeled as terrorists to ensure the safety of its staff in Syria. The brewing legal challenges highlight the complex ethical and legal issues multinational corporations face in conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024