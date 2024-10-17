Lafarge's Legal Battle: Unveiling Corporate Misconduct in Syria

Lafarge, a subsidiary of cement giant Holcim, is under scrutiny as it prepares to face trial in France on serious charges. The allegations include financing terrorism and violating European sanctions to maintain its business operations in war-torn Syria.

The decision to bring Lafarge to trial follows an extensive investigation started in 2016, marking one of France's most notable corporate criminal cases in recent years. Lafarge, which acknowledges the ruling, has been entangled in accusations of complicity in crimes against humanity, a charge upheld by France's highest court.

In addition, Lafarge admitted in a separate U.S. investigation that it paid off groups labeled as terrorists to ensure the safety of its staff in Syria. The brewing legal challenges highlight the complex ethical and legal issues multinational corporations face in conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)