Crisis in Gaza: A Year of Conflict and Humanitarian Challenges

In Gaza City, Israeli airstrikes resulted in the deaths of 11 Palestinians on Thursday as Israeli forces continued their offensive by deploying tanks in Jabalia, north of the city. This escalation has prompted alarm among Palestinians and UN officials over significant shortages of food and medicine in the region.

According to residents, the Israeli military has adopted a strategy of demolishing clusters of houses using air, tanks, and explosives, effectively isolating northern towns such as Beit Hanoun, Jabalia, and Beit Lahiya. Those trapped in these areas face movement restrictions, with only families permitted to obey evacuation orders allowed passage.

The conflict has intensified despite the United States pressing Israel to enhance humanitarian conditions in northern Gaza within 30 days. While some aid, delivered by Jordan, managed to reach the enclave, accusations persist over Israel's constraints, with officials arguing that the situation amounts to 'genocide and ethnic cleansing.'

