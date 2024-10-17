EU's Critique on U.S. Delay over Gaza Crisis

The European Union has voiced concerns over the United States' decision to give Israel a month to address humanitarian conditions in Gaza. The EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, criticized the timeline, emphasizing that further delays could lead to a significant rise in casualties.

Borrell, speaking to reporters in Brussels, described the situation as a 'catastrophe,' underlining the urgency to act swiftly given the current rate of fatalities. He highlighted the importance of immediate action to prevent further loss of life.

In response, the U.S. has issued its sternest warning since the onset of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, suggesting that failure to act within the month could lead to restrictions on military aid to Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)