German Warship's Controlled Crash: Tensions Amid UNIFIL Mission in Lebanon

A German warship under UNIFIL took down an unmanned aerial vehicle off Lebanon's coast, as tensions rise with recent attacks on peacekeepers. The incident underscores concerns among European governments about the mission's safety and calls for unobstructed operation continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 15:41 IST
A German warship, serving under the United Nations' peacekeeping mission UNIFIL, successfully brought down an unidentified unmanned aerial vehicle off Lebanon's coast, according to a German defense ministry spokesperson.

The Ludwigshafen am Rhein corvette managed the controlled descent without damaging itself or its crew, continuing its operations uninterrupted, as reported by dpa news agency.

This incident emerges against a backdrop of heightened tension, with Israeli forces engaging Hezbollah and firing at UNIFIL positions, leaving five peacekeepers injured. European governments express mounting concern, urging for uninterrupted peacekeeping activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

