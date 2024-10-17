AASU Hails Supreme Court Judgment Validating Section 6A of Citizenship Act

The Supreme Court's decision to uphold Section 6A of the Citizenship Act has been met with applause by the All Assam Students Union (AASU). The landmark judgment endorses the Assam Accord, drafted to address immigration issues in the state.

AASU leader Samujjal Bhattacharjya hailed the ruling as 'historic,' affirming that the six-year-long Assam agitation against illegal immigrants was justified. He urged both the central and state governments to implement the remaining provisions of the Assam Accord.

However, dissenters like former AASU leader Matiur Rahman have expressed concern. Rahman, representing the Sanmilita Mahasabha, called the verdict 'unfortunate,' fearing it would compromise the rights of Assam's indigenous populace by transforming the state into a 'dumping ground' for illegal immigrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)