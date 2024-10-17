Middle East on Edge: Iran and Israel's Tensions Mount
The commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards cautions Israel against retaliation, as tensions escalate following missile attacks and airstrikes. Israel continues its military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza, with regional fears of expanded conflict. Evacuation orders issued in Lebanon highlight the human toll.
The commander of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards issued a stark warning to Israel on Thursday, cautioning against any retaliatory attacks following a missile barrage. This statement comes as Israel intensifies its military offensive in Lebanon against Tehran-supported Hezbollah. The risk of a broader Middle East conflict looms, with Israel formulating its response to the October 1 missile attack launched by Iran in the wake of Israeli airstrikes on Iranian-allied militants.
Hossein Salami, speaking in a televised address, warned, "We tell you (Israel) that if you commit any aggression, we will painfully attack the same point of yours." Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin communicated with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, seeking to prevent a regional war amid Israel's operations in Lebanon and Gaza.
In a separate development, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi held talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo. Al-Sisi reiterated Egypt's position against escalating the conflict, as Israel shows no signs of easing its military campaigns. Israeli airstrikes also targeted Syria's port city of Latakia, while the United States conducted strikes in Yemen's Houthi-controlled areas. Qatar reported no progress in ceasefire talks regarding the Gaza conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate as Israel-Iran Conflict Intensifies
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data
Geopolitical Tensions Roil Asian Markets Amid U.S. Dollar Surge
Mehdi Taremi's Debut Goal and Assist Lead Inter Milan to Victory Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Tensions Escalate in Middle East as U.S. Vows Defense Posture