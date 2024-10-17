Middle East on Edge: Iran and Israel's Tensions Mount

The commander of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards issued a stark warning to Israel on Thursday, cautioning against any retaliatory attacks following a missile barrage. This statement comes as Israel intensifies its military offensive in Lebanon against Tehran-supported Hezbollah. The risk of a broader Middle East conflict looms, with Israel formulating its response to the October 1 missile attack launched by Iran in the wake of Israeli airstrikes on Iranian-allied militants.

Hossein Salami, speaking in a televised address, warned, "We tell you (Israel) that if you commit any aggression, we will painfully attack the same point of yours." Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin communicated with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, seeking to prevent a regional war amid Israel's operations in Lebanon and Gaza.

In a separate development, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi held talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo. Al-Sisi reiterated Egypt's position against escalating the conflict, as Israel shows no signs of easing its military campaigns. Israeli airstrikes also targeted Syria's port city of Latakia, while the United States conducted strikes in Yemen's Houthi-controlled areas. Qatar reported no progress in ceasefire talks regarding the Gaza conflict.

