Russia's Legislative Push Against 'Child-Free' Propaganda

On Thursday, Russia's lower house of parliament passed legislation on the first reading that seeks to outlaw 'child-free' propaganda. The proposed law targets materials on the internet, media, and advertising that promote a child-free lifestyle, deeming them detrimental to Russia's demographic future.

President Vladimir Putin has emphasized the significance of traditional values, urging Russian women to have at least three children. The demographic concern is amplified by recent data revealing Russia's lowest birth rate in 25 years, coinciding with heightened mortality rates amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Deputy Duma Speaker Anna Kuznetsova labeled the law as part of Russia's 'national security strategy.' Spearheaded by Vyacheslav Volodin, the Duma chairman and a close ally of Putin, the legislation aims to counteract a so-called 'child-free movement' while not criminalizing those who choose to remain childless.

(With inputs from agencies.)