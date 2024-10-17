Left Menu

Russia's Legislative Push Against 'Child-Free' Propaganda

The Russian parliament has introduced legislation aimed at banning 'child-free' propaganda, portraying it as a threat to national security. President Putin underscores its importance, associating it with traditional values amidst declining birth rates and a protracted conflict in Ukraine. The law seeks to discourage materials depicting childlessness as attractive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 16:24 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

On Thursday, Russia's lower house of parliament passed legislation on the first reading that seeks to outlaw 'child-free' propaganda. The proposed law targets materials on the internet, media, and advertising that promote a child-free lifestyle, deeming them detrimental to Russia's demographic future.

President Vladimir Putin has emphasized the significance of traditional values, urging Russian women to have at least three children. The demographic concern is amplified by recent data revealing Russia's lowest birth rate in 25 years, coinciding with heightened mortality rates amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Deputy Duma Speaker Anna Kuznetsova labeled the law as part of Russia's 'national security strategy.' Spearheaded by Vyacheslav Volodin, the Duma chairman and a close ally of Putin, the legislation aims to counteract a so-called 'child-free movement' while not criminalizing those who choose to remain childless.

(With inputs from agencies.)

