Left Menu

Clash in Bahraich: Five Suspects Arrested After Police Encounter

Five suspects linked to the Bahraich violence in Uttar Pradesh, India, were apprehended following an encounter with the police. The incident resulted in gunshot injuries for two suspects. Allegedly trying to escape to Nepal, the accused are connected to a violent event sparked by a Durga Puja procession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 16:44 IST
Clash in Bahraich: Five Suspects Arrested After Police Encounter
  • Country:
  • India

Five suspects connected to the Bahraich violence were detained by Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday after an encounter left two of them with gunshot wounds, a senior officer confirmed.

The suspects were reportedly attempting to flee to Nepal, which shares a boundary with Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh, authorities stated.

According to Additional Director General of Police Amitabh Yash, the Bahraich police, investigating the murder and subsequent violence triggered by a religious procession dispute, has identified a link between one accused and Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024