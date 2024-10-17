Clash in Bahraich: Five Suspects Arrested After Police Encounter

Five suspects connected to the Bahraich violence were detained by Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday after an encounter left two of them with gunshot wounds, a senior officer confirmed.

The suspects were reportedly attempting to flee to Nepal, which shares a boundary with Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh, authorities stated.

According to Additional Director General of Police Amitabh Yash, the Bahraich police, investigating the murder and subsequent violence triggered by a religious procession dispute, has identified a link between one accused and Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)