Secret Service Scrutiny: Reform Needed After Trump Assassination Attempt

An independent panel found numerous failures in the Secret Service during an attempted assassination of Donald Trump. The report criticized poor communication and insufficient security measures, highlighting the agency’s cultural issues and need for reform. Recommendations include unified command and enhanced training.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:41 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

An independent panel has sharply criticized the U.S. Secret Service for its handling of an attempted assassination on former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally. The panel's report faults the agency for poor communication and inadequate security planning.

The report highlights systemic issues, including a failure to recognize unique risks and a culture of doing "more with less." It recommends leadership overhaul and refocusing on the protective mission to prevent future lapses.

Key findings included poor coordination between the Secret Service and local law enforcement, and a lack of structured communication. The report calls for unified command and advanced security measures at all major events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

