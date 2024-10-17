E Cape Launches R80M Cropping Programme to Tackle Poverty and Malnutrition

In a bold move to address poverty and malnutrition, the Eastern Cape Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform (DRDAR) has launched a R80 million cropping programme aimed at promoting sustainable agricultural development and ensuring food security in the region. The initiative, unveiled in Ngxakaxha village under the Mbhashe Local Municipality, coincided with World Food Day, celebrated under the theme: "Right to Food for a Better Life and a Better Future." This theme emphasizes the human right to access adequate food.

The programme seeks to plant 22,564 hectares of land, benefiting 10,953 communal and emerging farmers throughout the Eastern Cape. It is expected to significantly boost local food production and contribute to long-term food security in the province, which has historically faced high poverty and malnutrition levels.

Nandi Ndudane, DRDAR Chief Director for Agricultural Producer Support and Development, noted that the department has allocated R21.6 million specifically for an Import Substitute Project, which targets smallholder poultry producers. This initiative aims to reduce dependency on food imports and encourage local production, further empowering rural communities.

Highlighting the programme’s sustainability, Ndudane reflected on the department's past efforts, noting that between 2009 and 2023, DRDAR successfully planted 309,930 hectares, benefiting 51,847 smallholder farmers and yielding over 538,000 tons of maize.

"We are here to say we are ready to plant summer crops and urge people to start planting. This initiative is an investment in the future, particularly focusing on youth and female farmers. We have collaborated with private sector partners, government departments, and various entities to make this a success, and we believe it will create lasting change," Ndudane said.

The programme is already transforming lives. Mawande Jama, a beneficiary involved in a sorghum production project, shared the tangible benefits of the initiative. “This project has greatly helped us. We planted sorghum, and the support we received led to the creation of job opportunities, from soil preparation to harvesting. We even employed rangers, which has been life-changing for many,” Jama explained.

Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe praised the initiative, emphasizing its alignment with the government’s broader strategies to combat food insecurity and malnutrition. Tolashe noted that by equipping communities with agricultural skills, the programme reduces dependence on social grants and fosters self-sufficiency.

“We should replicate the lessons from this programme and scale it nationally. It is through initiatives like this that we can fight malnutrition and food insecurity, which remains a significant concern as highlighted by Statistics South Africa. Empowering people to produce their own food is key to lifting communities out of poverty,” said Tolashe.

Nozibele Nyalambisa, a member of the Portfolio Committee on DRDAR, echoed the Minister's sentiments, stressing the programme’s potential to reduce poverty across the Eastern Cape. “By enabling people to produce their own food, we foster self-reliance and reduce dependency on social grants. The collaboration between farmers and extension officers will undoubtedly deliver measurable outcomes, and we are grateful for the department's intervention,” she said.

The launch also included an appeal for broader participation, particularly from youth and women, who are central to the programme’s success. By focusing on sustainable farming practices, the government hopes to create a resilient agricultural sector that can meet the challenges of poverty, food insecurity, and unemployment.

The initiative is part of the provincial government’s broader strategy to drive rural development while contributing to national goals of agricultural self-sufficiency. The department aims to promote climate-smart farming practices and integrate more farmers into value chains that will allow them to access markets, further enhancing the economic impact of this initiative.

The long-term vision for the programme is not only to improve agricultural output but to create a model of sustainable development that can be replicated across other regions in South Africa. By focusing on local farmers and resources, the programme is expected to generate local employment, reduce food imports, and position the Eastern Cape as a hub for agricultural innovation.

As the programme rolls out, stakeholders are optimistic that it will continue to empower farmers and ensure that the region can overcome poverty and malnutrition, providing a model for other provinces to follow.