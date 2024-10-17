Deadly Stabbing Sparks Manhunt in Latur

In a shocking incident in Maharashtra's Latur city, a 37-year-old man was fatally stabbed in a crowded area, authorities reported on Thursday.

The victim, Shivaji, also known as Anil Devkar, was attacked near Dayanand College at around 8.30 am. This violent act was reportedly sparked by a past enmity, according to official statements.

The accused, identified as Krishna Sunil Mudde, Ajay Sunil Mudde, and Padmini Sunil Mudde, are currently on the run. A murder case has been registered, and the Shivaji Nagar police, led by sub-inspector TV Patil, are actively investigating.

(With inputs from agencies.)