Farmers' Ultimatum: SKM to Rally Across 500 Districts

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha plans 'chetavani' rallies in 500 districts on November 26, marking four years since their Delhi march. They threaten a larger agitation in 2025 if demands remain unmet. They criticize the government's failure on commitments, including Minimum Support Price reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:32 IST
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has announced a series of 'chetavani' or warning rallies across 500 districts set for November 26 to mark four years since farmers initially marched to Delhi. This announcement follows the SKM's general body meeting, revealing growing frustrations among farmers over unmet demands.

During the meeting, SKM leaders expressed disappointment with what they perceive as the government's failure to meet its commitments to farmers. Hannan Mollah, a leader from AIKS, accused the government of betrayal, while Krantikari Kisan Union President Darshan Pal warned that further delays could lead to a larger protest in 2025, holding the government accountable for any ensuing unrest.

Highlighting their strategy, the SKM plans a widespread campaign from November 7 to 25, engaging 50,000 villages. Tactics include 'vehicle jathas' and 'padayatra' marches, as well as house-to-house canvassing to gather support for their charter of demands. The organization also voiced opposition to the Centre's Digital Agriculture Mission and the proposed National Cooperation Policy, extending solidarity to fasting activists like Sonam Wangchuk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

