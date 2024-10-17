Crisis in Gaza: Tragedy at Jabalia Shelter
On Thursday, an Israeli strike on a shelter in northern Gaza killed at least 28 Palestinians, including children. Israel targeted militants at the site, while Palestinian officials called it a massacre. The attack adds to the escalating humanitarian crisis, prompting international calls for increased aid access.
An Israeli military strike on a shelter in the northern Gaza Strip resulted in the deaths of at least 28 Palestinians, including children, according to Gaza health ministry officials. The attack, which Israel claims targeted militants, has led to widespread condemnation and concerns over the use of civilian shields.
The Israeli military stated that the targeted site housed militants from Hamas and Islamic Jihad, although the provided list of names remains unverified. The military emphasized attempts to minimize civilian casualties, while Hamas refuted claims of fighters' presence, calling the strike unjustifiable.
This tragic incident escalates the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. International pressure mounts on Israel to improve conditions, with the U.S. urging steps towards better aid access. Despite the conflict's complexity, calls for peace and humanitarian aid grow louder.
(With inputs from agencies.)
