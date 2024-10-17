Tensions Rise: Afghan Migrants Attacked at Iran Border

In a dramatic call to action, the United Nations' mission in Afghanistan has urged an exhaustive investigation into the alarming reports of violent attacks targeting Afghan migrants at the Afghanistan-Iran border. Eyewitness accounts, as reported by Afghan media outlets such as Tolo News, allege that more than 200 migrants entering Iran illegally were met with brutality, resulting in numerous deaths and injuries.

Despite these serious claims, Iran's ambassador to Afghanistan, Hassan Kazemi Qomi, has firmly denied the reports, describing the allegations as baseless on social media platform X. Tolo News further cited an 'Iranian human rights organisation,' which accused Iranian border guards of orchestrating the attack. The Taliban-run administration in Afghanistan hasn't verified the incident yet, indicating an ongoing investigation.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has expressed profound concern over these disturbing reports, emphasizing the necessity for a 'thorough and transparent' inquiry. UNAMA underlined that the protection of migrants, refugees, and asylum-seekers is underpinned by international law. As investigations unfold, a high-ranking delegation from Afghanistan's interior, foreign, and defense ministries is actively pursuing the truth. The geopolitical tension adds pressure on regions like Iran and Pakistan, which already host millions of Afghan refugees.

