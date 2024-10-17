ATMIS Hands Over Kuday Forward Operating Base to Somali Security Forces as Part of Transition Plan

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) officially transferred control of the Kuday Forward Operating Base (FOB) to the Somali Security Forces (SSF) in Jubaland State on Wednesday. Kuday FOB, located in Lower Juba, has been manned by ATMIS Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) since 2015, serving as a strategic buffer to protect the port city of Kismayo from Al-Shabaab insurgents.

Liberated from Al-Shabaab in 2015, Kuday FOB has been critical in securing southern Somalia, thanks to collaborative operations between ATMIS and SSF. The handover ceremony was presided over by ATMIS Sector Two Commander Brig. Rashid Seif, was attended by high-ranking officials from ATMIS, the Somali National Armed Forces (SNAF), and the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS). Key participants included ATMIS Military Chief Engineer, Col. Suleiman Ibrahim, Chief of Joint Support Operations Centre (JSOC), Sekou Trawally, and both outgoing and incoming FOB Commanders.

“This handover showcases Somalia’s increasing capacity and readiness to take over its own security,” remarked Col. Ibrahim from ATMIS. He also praised the KDF troops for their role in stabilizing Lower Juba and urged the SSF to maintain the region’s security.

The transfer is part of a broader strategic shift, reflecting ATMIS’s planned troop drawdown, with six other FOBs already handed over to the SSF. These efforts align with a UN and African Union-approved phase three drawdown, aimed at reducing ATMIS troop numbers and transitioning security responsibilities to Somali forces.

Maj. Sakariye Mohamed Omar, a representative of SNAF, emphasized the need for continued cooperation between regional and international forces to counter the ongoing threat posed by Al-Shabaab.

As part of the handover, UNSOS contributed essential infrastructure and equipment, including generators, solar panels, and boreholes, to assist the SSF in maintaining operations at Kuday FOB. Civil-military cooperation projects led by KDF also benefited the local community, with investments in education and local infrastructure.

This successful transition marks another step towards Somalia’s full sovereignty over its national security, as ATMIS continues its phased withdrawal plan across the country.