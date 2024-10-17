Left Menu

Dutch Proposal: Relocating Asylum Seekers to Uganda Raises Concerns

The Dutch government, led by Prime Minister Dick Schoof, is considering a plan to relocate rejected African asylum seekers to Uganda. The proposal, however, faces legal and logistical challenges and skepticism from the Ugandan government, which already hosts a significant refugee population.

17-10-2024
The Dutch government, headed by Prime Minister Dick Schoof, is exploring the possibility of relocating rejected African asylum seekers to Uganda, as announced on Thursday. Schoof acknowledged the complexities involved in the plan, raising questions about its legality and Uganda's willingness to participate.

This proposal was initially introduced by the Dutch trade and development minister during a recent visit to Uganda, sparking concern from Okello Oryem, Uganda's State Minister for Foreign Affairs. Uganda, already a haven for 1.6 million refugees from countries like Sudan and South Sudan, has questioned Europe's practice of deporting asylum seekers.

The plan reflects a broader European trend toward establishing "return hubs" outside of the EU, aimed at managing migration and reducing asylum requests. The Dutch government views this as a trial-and-error approach to addressing the influx of asylum seekers, with 50,000 arrivals in the Netherlands in 2023 alone.

