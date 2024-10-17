Diplomatic Tensions Flare: Cuban Embassy under Attack

Cuba has criticized the United States for what it sees as an inadequate response to the 2023 attack on its embassy in Washington, D.C. Relations between the two countries, already strained, have been further damaged by the incident, which occurred last September when a man threw Molotov cocktails at the embassy.

Johana Tablada, Cuba's deputy director of U.S. affairs, expressed dissatisfaction with the progress of the U.S. investigation. On Cuban television, she claimed the slow pace violates both U.S. law and international obligations to protect embassies. U.S. officials, however, maintain their commitment to safeguarding diplomatic staff and premises.

The U.S. State Department has condemned the attack, yet has declined to classify it as a terrorist act. Cuba, labeled by the U.S. as a state sponsor of terrorism, decries what it perceives as a double standard. The incident underscores ongoing discord between the two nations, whose relations deteriorated after an Obama-era détente.

(With inputs from agencies.)