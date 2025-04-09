U.S. Withdraws from Shipping Decarbonization Talks Amid Controversy

The United States has withdrawn from decarbonization discussions in London, citing disagreements over economic measures targeting U.S. ships based on greenhouse gas emissions. The diplomatic note suggests potential reciprocal actions if U.S. ships incur fees due to these measures.

Negotiations at the UN shipping agency aimed to establish a pioneering carbon levy in the industry. This proposal, primarily backed by the European Union and other nations, seeks to steer global shipping towards a net-zero target by around 2050.

Washington has expressed explicit opposition to measures funding non-shipping related projects and has urged other governments to reconsider their stance. Despite the U.S. withdrawal, the IMO has yet to receive any formal communication on the matter.

