Left Menu

U.S. Withdraws from Shipping Decarbonization Talks Amid Controversy

The United States has exited talks in London about shipping industry decarbonization over disagreements on economic measures related to GHG emissions. This move could lead to reciprocal measures against fees incurred by U.S. ships. The U.S. opposes measures funding projects outside the shipping sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 14:32 IST
U.S. Withdraws from Shipping Decarbonization Talks Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has withdrawn from decarbonization discussions in London, citing disagreements over economic measures targeting U.S. ships based on greenhouse gas emissions. The diplomatic note suggests potential reciprocal actions if U.S. ships incur fees due to these measures.

Negotiations at the UN shipping agency aimed to establish a pioneering carbon levy in the industry. This proposal, primarily backed by the European Union and other nations, seeks to steer global shipping towards a net-zero target by around 2050.

Washington has expressed explicit opposition to measures funding non-shipping related projects and has urged other governments to reconsider their stance. Despite the U.S. withdrawal, the IMO has yet to receive any formal communication on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025