Drugs Seizure in Tuljapur: Arrests and Allegations Shake Temple Town
Fourteen individuals have been arrested following the seizure of drugs worth Rs 2.5 lakh near Tuljapur, Maharashtra. With 35 individuals accused, authorities continue to investigate. The involvement of local temple priests has surfaced, though details remain undisclosed pending charges. Community leaders stress that false allegations could harm innocent priests.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown, police have arrested 14 individuals after seizing mephedrone valued at Rs 2.5 lakh in Dharashiv district of Maharashtra. The drugs, originally from Mumbai, were intercepted at a checkpoint on Solapur-Tuljapur Road in mid-February.
The case involves a total of 35 accused, with authorities actively pursuing the remaining individuals. Dharashiv Superintendent of Police Sanjay Jadhav confirmed that a couple from Mumbai was among the suppliers, and further arrests are anticipated.
The probe has also hinted at possible links to some temple priests in Tuljapur, though official comments remain reserved until the chargesheet is filed. Local leaders have urged against broadly condemning the priest community without evidence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- drugs
- seizure
- Tuljapur
- Maharashtra
- arrests
- priests
- temple
- racket
- investigation
- accused
ALSO READ
Police Crackdown: Arrests Made in IGI Airport Heist & Businessman Extortion Case
Dhaba Shooting Sparks Arrests in Himachal Pradesh
Thane March Demands Temple Control Shift
Nagpur Unrest: Arrests, Social Media Probes, and Moving Forward
Tragic Unveiling: Arrests Made in 2019 Case of Widow's Gang Rape and Murder