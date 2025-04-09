Drugs Seizure in Tuljapur: Arrests and Allegations Shake Temple Town

In a significant crackdown, police have arrested 14 individuals after seizing mephedrone valued at Rs 2.5 lakh in Dharashiv district of Maharashtra. The drugs, originally from Mumbai, were intercepted at a checkpoint on Solapur-Tuljapur Road in mid-February.

The case involves a total of 35 accused, with authorities actively pursuing the remaining individuals. Dharashiv Superintendent of Police Sanjay Jadhav confirmed that a couple from Mumbai was among the suppliers, and further arrests are anticipated.

The probe has also hinted at possible links to some temple priests in Tuljapur, though official comments remain reserved until the chargesheet is filed. Local leaders have urged against broadly condemning the priest community without evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)