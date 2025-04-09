Left Menu

Drugs Seizure in Tuljapur: Arrests and Allegations Shake Temple Town

Fourteen individuals have been arrested following the seizure of drugs worth Rs 2.5 lakh near Tuljapur, Maharashtra. With 35 individuals accused, authorities continue to investigate. The involvement of local temple priests has surfaced, though details remain undisclosed pending charges. Community leaders stress that false allegations could harm innocent priests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 09-04-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 14:32 IST
Drugs Seizure in Tuljapur: Arrests and Allegations Shake Temple Town
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, police have arrested 14 individuals after seizing mephedrone valued at Rs 2.5 lakh in Dharashiv district of Maharashtra. The drugs, originally from Mumbai, were intercepted at a checkpoint on Solapur-Tuljapur Road in mid-February.

The case involves a total of 35 accused, with authorities actively pursuing the remaining individuals. Dharashiv Superintendent of Police Sanjay Jadhav confirmed that a couple from Mumbai was among the suppliers, and further arrests are anticipated.

The probe has also hinted at possible links to some temple priests in Tuljapur, though official comments remain reserved until the chargesheet is filed. Local leaders have urged against broadly condemning the priest community without evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025