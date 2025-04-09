Rudi Voeller Extends Tenure as Germany's National Team Director

Rudi Voeller will continue as Germany's national team director until Euro 2028, following a contract extension, the DFB announced.

Voeller, who previously served as a player and coach, undertook the role in 2023 and temporarily managed the team after Hansi Flick's departure in September.

Voeller, alongside coach Julian Nagelsmann, aims to lead Germany back to sporting triumph, as evidenced by their quarter-final placement in Euro 2024, the best performance in a decade.

