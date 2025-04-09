Left Menu

Rudi Voeller Extends Tenure as Germany's National Team Director

Rudi Voeller, Germany's national team director, extends his role until Euro 2028. Voeller, a former World Cup winner and coach, initially assumed the position in 2023. He aims to achieve sporting success with coach Julian Nagelsmann. Germany reached the Euro 2024 quarter-finals on home turf.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 09-04-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 14:34 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Rudi Voeller will continue as Germany's national team director until Euro 2028, following a contract extension, the DFB announced.

Voeller, who previously served as a player and coach, undertook the role in 2023 and temporarily managed the team after Hansi Flick's departure in September.

Voeller, alongside coach Julian Nagelsmann, aims to lead Germany back to sporting triumph, as evidenced by their quarter-final placement in Euro 2024, the best performance in a decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

