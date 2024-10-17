Saini's Ascent: New Haryana CM Ushers BJP Victory

Nayab Singh Saini has been sworn in as the new chief minister of Haryana, marking a significant victory for the BJP in the state assembly elections. The ceremony in Chandigarh was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several NDA leaders, underscoring the party's show of strength.

In response to the rise in bomb threat incidents, the civil aviation ministry is preparing to enact strict protocols aimed at preventing such disruptions, including potentially placing offenders on a no-fly list, as per a senior official's statement.

Among other key events, the Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed in Assam without casualties. Additionally, significant legal and political developments are unfolding, such as the Supreme Court's rulings and shifts in political alliances within several states.

