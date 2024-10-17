Left Menu

US Sanctions Chinese Firms Aiding Russia's Drone Warfare

The US Treasury has imposed sanctions on two Chinese companies for providing support to Russia in producing long-range drones used in Ukraine. The sanctions target direct cooperation between the nations' military industries, despite China's claims of non-involvement in weapon supplies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-10-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 21:23 IST
US Sanctions Chinese Firms Aiding Russia's Drone Warfare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant move, the US Treasury announced sanctions against two Chinese companies accused of aiding Russia in the assembly of long-range attack drones utilized in the Ukraine conflict.

This action underscores the Biden administration's ongoing efforts to impede the direct military-industrial collaboration between Moscow and Beijing.

China, however, has refuted these claims, insisting that its trade with Russia remains legitimate and transparent, with no arms provided to either side in the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024