US Sanctions Chinese Firms Aiding Russia's Drone Warfare

In a significant move, the US Treasury announced sanctions against two Chinese companies accused of aiding Russia in the assembly of long-range attack drones utilized in the Ukraine conflict.

This action underscores the Biden administration's ongoing efforts to impede the direct military-industrial collaboration between Moscow and Beijing.

China, however, has refuted these claims, insisting that its trade with Russia remains legitimate and transparent, with no arms provided to either side in the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)