US Sanctions Chinese Firms Aiding Russia's Drone Warfare
The US Treasury has imposed sanctions on two Chinese companies for providing support to Russia in producing long-range drones used in Ukraine. The sanctions target direct cooperation between the nations' military industries, despite China's claims of non-involvement in weapon supplies.
In a significant move, the US Treasury announced sanctions against two Chinese companies accused of aiding Russia in the assembly of long-range attack drones utilized in the Ukraine conflict.
This action underscores the Biden administration's ongoing efforts to impede the direct military-industrial collaboration between Moscow and Beijing.
China, however, has refuted these claims, insisting that its trade with Russia remains legitimate and transparent, with no arms provided to either side in the conflict.
