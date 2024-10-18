Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Death on Hamas

The reported death of Yahya Sinwar, a top Hamas figure, is expected to have profound implications on the group's operational strength, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Sinwar's assassination was confirmed on Thursday by Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing conflict.

Leaders across the globe are watching closely, anticipating shifts in both regional and organizational dynamics as a result of this event.

(With inputs from agencies.)