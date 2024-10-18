Left Menu

Tension Escalates as Russia Claims Control Over Key Ukrainian Village

Russia's Defense Ministry announced its control over Maksymilianivka village in eastern Ukraine. This move is part of a broader strategy to advance towards the logistical hub of Pokrovsk. The Ukrainian military has reportedly repelled numerous Russian advances in the region, with ongoing clashes reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 04:50 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 04:50 IST
Russia's Defense Ministry announced on Thursday that its troops have taken control of Maksymilianivka, a village located within 10 kilometers of Ukraine's crucial city, Kurakhove, in the eastern Donetsk region.

Reuters has not independently verified this battlefield report, but the Kurakhove sector remains a significant focus of Russia's continuous advancement in the region. Russia is targeting the key logistical hub of Pokrovsk, approximately 50 kilometers to the north.

The evening report from Ukraine's military general staff detailed that Ukrainian forces successfully repelled 36 of 45 battles near Kurakhove over the past 24 hours, with nine engagements still active. Well-regarded Ukrainian military blog DeepState indicated that control over Maksymilianivka remains contested.

