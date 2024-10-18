Left Menu

Jakarta on High Alert: Security Ramps Up for Prabowo's Presidential Inauguration

Indonesian police and military are deploying 100,000 personnel in Jakarta for President-elect Prabowo Subianto's inauguration. Security measures include snipers, anti-riot units, and fighter jets, ensuring safety for dignitaries and citizens during the event. This extensive operation reflects the importance of the upcoming transition of power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 18-10-2024 10:03 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 09:32 IST
Prabowo Subianto Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesian security forces are set to deploy a formidable 100,000 personnel across Jakarta ahead of President-elect Prabowo Subianto's inauguration. The measure is part of comprehensive plans to ensure the event proceeds without incidents.

Former General Prabowo, along with Vice President-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka, will officially take office on Sunday. The deployment includes not just military troops but also snipers and anti-riot units, remaining on high alert through Wednesday, according to military chief Agus Subianto.

The security blanket over Jakarta intends to safeguard important sites such as the parliamentary building and the presidential palace. Additionally, the Indonesian Air Force will deploy F-16 jets for aerial security, highlighted by an increase in public gatherings anticipated to celebrate the political transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

