Jakarta on High Alert: Security Ramps Up for Prabowo's Presidential Inauguration

Indonesian security forces are set to deploy a formidable 100,000 personnel across Jakarta ahead of President-elect Prabowo Subianto's inauguration. The measure is part of comprehensive plans to ensure the event proceeds without incidents.

Former General Prabowo, along with Vice President-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka, will officially take office on Sunday. The deployment includes not just military troops but also snipers and anti-riot units, remaining on high alert through Wednesday, according to military chief Agus Subianto.

The security blanket over Jakarta intends to safeguard important sites such as the parliamentary building and the presidential palace. Additionally, the Indonesian Air Force will deploy F-16 jets for aerial security, highlighted by an increase in public gatherings anticipated to celebrate the political transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)