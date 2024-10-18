Final Moments of Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar: A Tale of Desperation

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was located and killed by Israeli forces after a prolonged manhunt lasting over a year. According to the Israeli military, Sinwar was discovered in the ruins of a building in the Gaza Strip, where he confronted the surveillance drone with a stick in a last act of desperation.

Despite not initially identifying him, Israeli troops eventually confirmed Sinwar's identity after a gun battle and verification through dental records, fingerprints, and DNA tests. Sinwar had been the architect of the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel that intensified conflict in the region.

The military footage showed Sinwar injured and dusty, sitting helplessly as the Israeli forces closed in on him. Intelligence services had long been narrowing down his operational area, ultimately leading to his demise in the Tal El Sultan area, devoid of his usual electronic communication tactics.

