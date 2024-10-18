Left Menu

Final Moments of Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar: A Tale of Desperation

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was killed after over a year of pursuit by Israeli forces. Tracked by a mini drone in the ruins of Gaza, Sinwar attempted to fend it off with a stick before being eliminated. The operation was a culmination of restrictions that limited his movements.

Updated: 18-10-2024 11:26 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 11:26 IST
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was located and killed by Israeli forces after a prolonged manhunt lasting over a year. According to the Israeli military, Sinwar was discovered in the ruins of a building in the Gaza Strip, where he confronted the surveillance drone with a stick in a last act of desperation.

Despite not initially identifying him, Israeli troops eventually confirmed Sinwar's identity after a gun battle and verification through dental records, fingerprints, and DNA tests. Sinwar had been the architect of the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel that intensified conflict in the region.

The military footage showed Sinwar injured and dusty, sitting helplessly as the Israeli forces closed in on him. Intelligence services had long been narrowing down his operational area, ultimately leading to his demise in the Tal El Sultan area, devoid of his usual electronic communication tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

