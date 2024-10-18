Vice President Calls for a 'Counter-Attack' Against Negative Forces

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar issued a cautionary message on Friday, warning of insidious groups attempting to undermine India's global reputation by portraying the nation negatively.

In his address during the National Human Rights Commission's foundation day celebrations, Dhankhar recounted significant historical events such as Partition and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, labeling them cautionary tales about the fragility of freedom.

The Vice President urged the need for a 'pratighat' or counter-attack in the Indian context to neutralize such adversaries, while criticizing indices that rank India poorly, especially highlighting the free ration provided to 80 crore citizens during the Covid pandemic.

