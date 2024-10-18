Left Menu

Vice President Calls for a 'Counter-Attack' Against Negative Forces

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has warned against forces trying to tarnish India's image, advocating for a 'counter-attack.' At a human rights meeting, he highlighted historic injustices and criticized international rankings, emphasizing India's pandemic relief efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 11:53 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 11:53 IST
Vice President Calls for a 'Counter-Attack' Against Negative Forces
Jagdeep Dhankhar
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar issued a cautionary message on Friday, warning of insidious groups attempting to undermine India's global reputation by portraying the nation negatively.

In his address during the National Human Rights Commission's foundation day celebrations, Dhankhar recounted significant historical events such as Partition and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, labeling them cautionary tales about the fragility of freedom.

The Vice President urged the need for a 'pratighat' or counter-attack in the Indian context to neutralize such adversaries, while criticizing indices that rank India poorly, especially highlighting the free ration provided to 80 crore citizens during the Covid pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024