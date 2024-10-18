Left Menu

Karmayogi Saptah: Revolutionizing Civil Service Training

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 'Karmayogi Saptah', focusing on developing civil servants' capabilities. Initiated in 2020, Mission Karmayogi aims to create a competent workforce aligned with Indian values and global thinking. The National Learning Week facilitates intensive skill development through webinars, seminars, and workshops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 12:23 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 12:23 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil the 'Karmayogi Saptah', or National Learning Week, on Saturday. The initiative aims to bolster the skills and capacity of civil servants across the country, according to his office.

Since its inception in September 2020, the 'Mission Karmayogi' has garnered significant traction. The project aspires to mold a civil service that is both deeply rooted in Indian traditions and attuned to a global context.

The upcoming National Learning Week is poised to be the largest event of its kind. It will focus on fostering a unified government approach, aligning civil servants with national objectives, and promoting continuous learning through a range of engagement activities, including role-based modules and webinars from industry leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

