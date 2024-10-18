U.S. Airstrikes in Yemen: Australian Support Highlights Military Alliance

This week, U.S. bomber aircraft made significant moves by conducting strikes on underground bunkers in Yemen, showcasing a critical demonstration of military interoperability as they passed through Australian air space. Australian officials confirmed this development on Friday.

The U.S. launched the offensive on Wednesday against five underground weapons storage facilities located in Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, using B-2 stealth bombers against the Iran-aligned group for the first time. An Australian defense official stated that Australia facilitated the operation by granting access to their airspace, aligning with long-term military cooperation commitments.

While the B-2 bomber aircraft employed in the Yemen strikes did not depart from Australian bases, local reports indicate air-to-air refueling operations occurred. Upgrades to Royal Australian Air Force bases in Tindal and Darwin continue, facilitated by U.S. defense funding, reflecting Australia's renewed strategic importance in the Indo-Pacific amid escalating tensions with China.

