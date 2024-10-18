Turning Point: The Call for Ceasefire Following Yahya Sinwar's Death

The death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has prompted the German government to call for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all remaining hostages.

During a recent meeting with her U.S. counterpart, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock highlighted that this situation could serve as a turning point for achieving peace, releasing hostages, and allowing more aid into Gaza, as reported by the foreign ministry spokesperson.

While the question of Sinwar's successor remains unanswered, the government's stance remains firm on the necessity of a ceasefire and a resolution to the current issues.

