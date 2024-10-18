Left Menu

Turning Point: The Call for Ceasefire Following Yahya Sinwar's Death

The German government has urged a ceasefire and the release of hostages following the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized this could be a significant opportunity to progress aid into Gaza during discussions with the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 18-10-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 15:21 IST
Yahya Sinwar
  • Country:
  • Germany

The death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has prompted the German government to call for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all remaining hostages.

During a recent meeting with her U.S. counterpart, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock highlighted that this situation could serve as a turning point for achieving peace, releasing hostages, and allowing more aid into Gaza, as reported by the foreign ministry spokesperson.

While the question of Sinwar's successor remains unanswered, the government's stance remains firm on the necessity of a ceasefire and a resolution to the current issues.

