RSS Heads to Mathura: A Meeting of Minds

Mohan Bhagwat, Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, is set to visit Parkham village in the Farah development block this Saturday for the Sangh's National Executive meeting.

During his stay, the RSS leader will participate in several discussions, including the National Executive Committee meetings on October 25 and 26. He will also assess progress at the Cow Research and Training Centre.

Security measures are in full swing, with district officials and the police ensuring comprehensive protocols for the RSS chief's protection. The gathering will focus on setting organisational objectives ahead of the RSS's centenary celebrations next year.

