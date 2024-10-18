NATO Allies Unite for Arctic Satellite Network Boost

NATO countries have joined forces to bolster satellite coverage in the Arctic, as announced by a NATO official on Friday. This development underscores the region's heightened strategic importance amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine initiated by Russia.

During a NATO meeting in Brussels, 13 allies signed a letter of intent to create a secure satellite communications network named Northlink for the Arctic. This initiative addresses the region's current lack of sufficient satellite coverage essential for communication, navigation, and military operations.

Northlink aims to enhance satellite coverage by leasing commercial services or utilizing allies' capacities in the coming years. Signatories to this project include key NATO members such as Canada, Denmark, and the United States.

