Lebanon's PM Rebukes Iran Over UN Resolution Involvement

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati issued a notable criticism of Iran on Friday, urging for the summoning of Tehran's envoy over claims by a senior Iranian official. The remarks in question centered on Tehran's readiness to negotiate to implement a UN resolution concerning Lebanon.

Mikati asserted that the comments from Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf represented "a blatant interference in Lebanese affairs." Such reproaches are uncommon from Lebanese officials, given Iran's influential sponsorship of Hezbollah, which is currently engaged in conflicts along Lebanon's southern border with Israeli troops.

The Iranian official was quoted in an interview with France's Le Figaro, suggesting a willingness to negotiate with France over the UN Resolution 1701, which asserts the disarming of southern Lebanon except for Lebanese state forces. Mikati maintained that these negotiations should be led by Lebanon's government and called upon Lebanon's Foreign Minister to summon Iran's Chargé d'Affaires in response.

