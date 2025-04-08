Russia Supports Iran-US Talks Amid Strategic Partnership with Tehran
Russia has expressed support for both direct and indirect talks between Iran and the U.S. to ease tensions over Iran's nuclear program. Simultaneously, Russia's parliament approved a 20-year strategic partnership with Iran, indicating deepening military and diplomatic ties between the two nations.
The Kremlin on Tuesday reiterated its support for both direct and indirect talks between Iran and the United States regarding Tehran's nuclear program, viewing them as a hopeful step towards reducing tensions. This statement followed a vote by Russia's parliament approving a significant 20-year strategic partnership with Iran.
This move highlights the increasing military and diplomatic collaboration between Moscow and Tehran, with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian having initially signed the agreement on January 17. The partnership involves cooperation on military security threats and joint military drills.
Remarkably, the ratification arrives amid heightened tensions as the United States threatens military action if a deal with Iran does not materialize, and as Moscow continues leveraging Iranian-made drones in its conflict with Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Renewed Hostilities: Russia's Persistent Assaults Amid Peace Talks
U.S. Delegation Visits Greenland Amid Annexation Talks
U.S. and Russia Engage in Crucial Talks for Ukraine Ceasefire
U.S.-Russia Talks in Saudi Arabia: Striving for a Black Sea Ceasefire
The Fixies Franchise Set for Indian Debut with Strategic Partnership