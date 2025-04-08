Left Menu

Russia Supports Iran-US Talks Amid Strategic Partnership with Tehran

Russia has expressed support for both direct and indirect talks between Iran and the U.S. to ease tensions over Iran's nuclear program. Simultaneously, Russia's parliament approved a 20-year strategic partnership with Iran, indicating deepening military and diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:04 IST
Russia Supports Iran-US Talks Amid Strategic Partnership with Tehran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kremlin on Tuesday reiterated its support for both direct and indirect talks between Iran and the United States regarding Tehran's nuclear program, viewing them as a hopeful step towards reducing tensions. This statement followed a vote by Russia's parliament approving a significant 20-year strategic partnership with Iran.

This move highlights the increasing military and diplomatic collaboration between Moscow and Tehran, with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian having initially signed the agreement on January 17. The partnership involves cooperation on military security threats and joint military drills.

Remarkably, the ratification arrives amid heightened tensions as the United States threatens military action if a deal with Iran does not materialize, and as Moscow continues leveraging Iranian-made drones in its conflict with Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025