RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Strategic Visit to Mathura

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is embarking on a significant 10-day visit to Mathura to attend the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's National Executive meeting. The key event is set for October 25 and 26, where critical discussions on organizational goals will unfold.

During his stay, Bhagwat will review developments at the Cow Research and Training Centre, assessing strategic initiatives as the Sangh prepares to mark its centennial year. The gathering will also witness participation from leaders of the RSS' 46 provincial units, underscoring its importance.

Authorities, ensuring meticulous safety and logistical oversight, include Agra's regional Inspector General of Police and the District Magistrate. Local and national security measures are prioritized to ensure a smooth visit, according to governmental sources.

