Left Menu

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Strategic Visit to Mathura

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will be in Mathura for 10 days, attending the National Executive meeting. He will review activities at the Cow Research and Training Centre, discuss the organization's goals for its 100th year, and ensure safety protocols with local and national security support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 18-10-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 17:18 IST
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Strategic Visit to Mathura
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh
  • Country:
  • India

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is embarking on a significant 10-day visit to Mathura to attend the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's National Executive meeting. The key event is set for October 25 and 26, where critical discussions on organizational goals will unfold.

During his stay, Bhagwat will review developments at the Cow Research and Training Centre, assessing strategic initiatives as the Sangh prepares to mark its centennial year. The gathering will also witness participation from leaders of the RSS' 46 provincial units, underscoring its importance.

Authorities, ensuring meticulous safety and logistical oversight, include Agra's regional Inspector General of Police and the District Magistrate. Local and national security measures are prioritized to ensure a smooth visit, according to governmental sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024