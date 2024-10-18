Left Menu

Karnataka Navigates Reservation Demands Amidst Legal Hurdles

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met with Panchamasali Lingayat leaders to discuss their request for higher reservation quotas in government jobs and education. While open to the idea, any decision aligns with constitutional principles and legal advisories. The issue remains complicated by the ongoing election code of conduct and court cases.

Bengaluru | Updated: 18-10-2024 17:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government, under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is carefully weighing the Panchamasali Lingayat community's demand for increased reservation in jobs and education. The community's push to move from the 3B to the 2A category is under serious consideration but is entangled in legal and electoral complications.

Siddaramaiah affirmed the government's commitment to social justice, emphasizing that any decision will align with constitutional values and be subject to the recommendations of the permanent backward classes commission. The ongoing electoral code and existing litigation add complexity to this debate.

Alongside Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and other officials, Siddaramaiah engaged with community leaders, reiterating that the state seeks resolutions that are both legally sound and broadly acceptable. Community leaders highlighted the educational setbacks due to the current reservation status.

