Calls for Change After Hamas Leader's Death

The U.S. urges Israel, Hamas, and Hezbollah to seize opportunities for change after the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin highlighting support for Israel's defense. The Israeli military confirmed Sinwar's death in Gaza following a cross-border assault he orchestrated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 17:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has issued a call for change amongst Israel, Hamas, and Hezbollah in the wake of the killing of Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas. This statement was made by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday.

When pressed about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's determination to continue fighting, Austin remarked, "We'll see how things evolve." He expressed hope that "parties would take advantage" of new opportunities in Lebanon and Gaza.

The Israeli military reported that Sinwar, who was behind last year's cross-border assault by Hamas on Israel, was killed in an operation in the southern Gaza Strip. Austin assured that U.S. forces in the Middle East are on standby to support Israel's defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

