Calls for Change After Hamas Leader's Death

The United States has issued a call for change amongst Israel, Hamas, and Hezbollah in the wake of the killing of Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas. This statement was made by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday.

When pressed about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's determination to continue fighting, Austin remarked, "We'll see how things evolve." He expressed hope that "parties would take advantage" of new opportunities in Lebanon and Gaza.

The Israeli military reported that Sinwar, who was behind last year's cross-border assault by Hamas on Israel, was killed in an operation in the southern Gaza Strip. Austin assured that U.S. forces in the Middle East are on standby to support Israel's defense.

