Karnataka Urban Development Minister Assures Cooperation in MUDA Case Amid ED Investigations

Karnataka's Urban Development Minister, Suresha B S, stated that the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) is committed to providing all necessary documents requested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) amid an ongoing investigation involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The ED recently initiated searches tied to a money laundering probe concerning alleged irregularities in MUDA's site allotment practices. In response, Minister Suresh emphasized that MUDA would comply by delivering up to 8 lakh pages of documentation.

Suresh challenged allegations of document misplacement, alluding to potential political motives from opposition figures. The ongoing case has spurred significant political discourse in Karnataka, underlining the complex intersections of governance and accountability.

