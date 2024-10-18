Left Menu

Salvini's Trial: Kidnapping Allegations Amid Migrant Crisis

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini is facing kidnapping charges for preventing a migrant rescue ship from docking in 2019. While prosecutors demand a six-year sentence, his lawyer argues he was defending Italy’s interests. Salvini, supported by far-right figures, continues to appeal the accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:40 IST
Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini is under fire as he faces charges of kidnapping linked to a 2019 incident involving a migrant rescue ship. He prevented the ship, carrying 147 asylum seekers, from docking at Lampedusa, citing defense of Italian interests.

Defense lawyer Giulia Bongiorno emphasized that the migrants had no guaranteed right to dock in Italy and that the Spanish charity could have sought alternative ports. Salvini, then the interior minister, faced allegations of dereliction of duty along with accusations of kidnapping, potentially facing up to 15 years in prison.

Salvini's actions, part of a 'closed ports' policy, attracted support from far-right European figures, portraying him as a defender against illegal immigration. Despite the charges, Salvini has expressed confidence in his innocence, with no sentencing date set yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

