Delhi High Court Addresses Animal Attacks on Persons with Disabilities

The Delhi High Court has engaged the Centre and Delhi government on the pressing issue of stray animals attacking persons with disabilities. This follows a plea filed by the Dhananjay Sanjogta Foundation, highlighting an urgent societal duty to protect vulnerable groups.

Presiding over the case, Chief Justice Manmohan has requested the virtual presence of Delhi's chief secretary on October 25. The plea, presented by advocate Rahul Bajaj, who is himself visually impaired, emphasizes not just the attacks but also the insufficient framework supporting the use of service animals by disabled individuals.

The court has noted violations of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act by existing Animal Birth Control Rules. It stressed the need for societal responsibility to protect disabled citizens and has also ordered municipal bodies to create awareness against feeding stray monkeys, along with a strategic plan to manage their growing numbers.

