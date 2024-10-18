Left Menu

Eskom Announces Appointment of Four New Executives to Strengthen Leadership

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 18-10-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 22:31 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Eskom, South Africa’s state-owned power utility, has announced the appointment of four new executives as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen leadership and address critical needs in the business. The appointments come as the company continues to adapt to the rapidly evolving energy landscape in South Africa.

The new executives are:

Portia Mngomezulu – Group Executive: Corporate ServicesNontokozo Hadebe – Group Executive: Strategy and SustainabilityRoman Crookes – Group Executive: Group CapitalLen de Villiers – Chief Information and Technology OfficerEskom’s Group Chief Executive, Dan Marokane, highlighted the importance of these appointments in making Eskom more competitive and capable of driving key strategic initiatives. He noted that these leaders bring valuable skills and experience that will help the utility improve efficiency and accelerate its transformation.

Marokane also acknowledged the high calibre of applicants for the executive roles and emphasized Eskom's commitment to delivering quality service amidst the ongoing reforms in the energy sector. He affirmed that the utility aims to remain a major player in South Africa's future energy market while adapting to increased competition.

Eskom plans to fill three more executive vacancies in the near future as it continues to strengthen its leadership team.  

