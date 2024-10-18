Left Menu

UNIFIL Holds Ground Amid Rising Tensions on Lebanon-Israel Border

UNIFIL is maintaining its positions in southern Lebanon despite Israeli demands to relocate due to heightened tensions with Hezbollah. UNIFIL reports frequent targeting by Israeli forces and nearby rocket launches by Hezbollah. Some patrols have been suspended for safety, with UNIFIL prioritizing peacekeepers' security amidst accusations of ineffectiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 18-10-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 19:23 IST
In a steadfast maneuver amidst escalating tensions, United Nations peacekeepers in southern Lebanon are resolutely holding their positions. This decision comes in light of recent warnings issued by the Israeli Defence Forces, further complicating the volatile situation.

UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti highlighted the unanimous decision supported by the Security Council and 50 contributing nations to monitor the conflict from current positions. Despite threats, the peacekeepers aim to ensure humanitarian aid continues to reach civilians in need.

UNIFIL has faced repeated targeting by Israeli forces. Meanwhile, Hezbollah's activities near peacekeeper bases compound risks. UNIFIL remains committed to reporting suspicious actions to the Security Council while certain patrols are suspended to ensure personnel safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

