UNIFIL Holds Ground Amid Rising Tensions on Lebanon-Israel Border

In a steadfast maneuver amidst escalating tensions, United Nations peacekeepers in southern Lebanon are resolutely holding their positions. This decision comes in light of recent warnings issued by the Israeli Defence Forces, further complicating the volatile situation.

UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti highlighted the unanimous decision supported by the Security Council and 50 contributing nations to monitor the conflict from current positions. Despite threats, the peacekeepers aim to ensure humanitarian aid continues to reach civilians in need.

UNIFIL has faced repeated targeting by Israeli forces. Meanwhile, Hezbollah's activities near peacekeeper bases compound risks. UNIFIL remains committed to reporting suspicious actions to the Security Council while certain patrols are suspended to ensure personnel safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)