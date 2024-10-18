Justice Deferred: The Unyielding Pursuit in Bahraich
The wife of a man shot dead in Bahraich demands justice, accusing authorities of corruption. Promises from the Chief Minister include financial aid, but the family insists the killers face the same fate. Meanwhile, local authorities address illegal constructions linked to the accused.
- Country:
- India
The tragic killing of Ram Gopal Mishra in Bahraich has sparked demands for justice from his widow, Roli Mishra, who claims corrupt officials are obstructing the process. Despite the arrest of the alleged killers, Roli insists justice will only be served when they meet the same fate.
Mishra's father, Kailash Nath, expressed contentment following a meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Promises made include financial compensation, housing assistance, and a job for Mishra's widow. However, Nath emphasizes that true justice requires retribution against his son's killers.
The Public Works Department has issued demolition notices for illegal constructions, including that of Abdul Hameed, one of the accused. The actions are part of broader efforts to address the chaotic aftermath of the shooting, which has stirred communal tensions and violence in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CM Yogi Adityanath's Janta Darshan: Bridging Governance and Community Engagement
Yogi Adityanath's Stance on Religious Respect
Yogi Adityanath Unveils Maha Kumbh-2025 Logo in Preparatory Visit
Unity Overcomes Untouchability: Yogi Adityanath's Call to Action
Yogi Adityanath Prays for Uttar Pradesh's Prosperity at Navratri