Justice Deferred: The Unyielding Pursuit in Bahraich

The wife of a man shot dead in Bahraich demands justice, accusing authorities of corruption. Promises from the Chief Minister include financial aid, but the family insists the killers face the same fate. Meanwhile, local authorities address illegal constructions linked to the accused.

Updated: 18-10-2024 19:53 IST
  • India

The tragic killing of Ram Gopal Mishra in Bahraich has sparked demands for justice from his widow, Roli Mishra, who claims corrupt officials are obstructing the process. Despite the arrest of the alleged killers, Roli insists justice will only be served when they meet the same fate.

Mishra's father, Kailash Nath, expressed contentment following a meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Promises made include financial compensation, housing assistance, and a job for Mishra's widow. However, Nath emphasizes that true justice requires retribution against his son's killers.

The Public Works Department has issued demolition notices for illegal constructions, including that of Abdul Hameed, one of the accused. The actions are part of broader efforts to address the chaotic aftermath of the shooting, which has stirred communal tensions and violence in the region.

