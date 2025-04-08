Arya's Sensational Hundred Powers Punjab Kings to Victory

Rookie opener Priyansh Arya showcased his immense talent with a scintillating hundred, propelling Punjab Kings to an 18-run triumph over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL clash on Tuesday.

Despite MS Dhoni's valiant late efforts, the Kings managed to secure their third win in four games. Arya's brilliant innings overshadowed CSK's performance.

CSK's continued struggle marked their fourth loss in five matches. Arya's explosive 103 off 42 balls, supported by Shashank Singh's crucial 52 not out, set up an imposing total of 219 for six for Punjab, which proved too much for CSK to chase.

(With inputs from agencies.)