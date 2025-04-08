Left Menu

Arya's Sensational Hundred Powers Punjab Kings to Victory

Rookie opener Priyansh Arya's explosive century led the Punjab Kings to an 18-run victory over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Despite M S Dhoni’s late surge, Punjab held on for the win, marking their third victory in four matches. Arya's innings overshadowed CSK's efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mullanpur | Updated: 08-04-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 23:28 IST
Priyansh Arya

Rookie opener Priyansh Arya showcased his immense talent with a scintillating hundred, propelling Punjab Kings to an 18-run triumph over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL clash on Tuesday.

Despite MS Dhoni's valiant late efforts, the Kings managed to secure their third win in four games. Arya's brilliant innings overshadowed CSK's performance.

CSK's continued struggle marked their fourth loss in five matches. Arya's explosive 103 off 42 balls, supported by Shashank Singh's crucial 52 not out, set up an imposing total of 219 for six for Punjab, which proved too much for CSK to chase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

