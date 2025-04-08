Left Menu

First Human Fatality from H5N1 Avian Flu in Mexico

Mexico reports its first human death from H5N1 avian influenza, involving a three-year-old girl in Coahuila. The health ministry is monitoring contacts and no further cases are reported yet.

Updated: 08-04-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 23:25 IST
First Human Fatality from H5N1 Avian Flu in Mexico
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mexico registered its first human fatality from the H5N1 avian influenza, as confirmed on Tuesday by the health authorities in Coahuila. The victim was a three-year-old girl from the northern state.

According to Coahuila's Health Minister, Eliud Aguirre, the young girl succumbed to the infection early morning due to multiple organ failure caused by the virus.

The health ministry has initiated monitoring and testing of individuals who had close contact with the deceased. Aguirre stated that no additional positive cases have been detected so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

