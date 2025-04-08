First Human Fatality from H5N1 Avian Flu in Mexico

Mexico registered its first human fatality from the H5N1 avian influenza, as confirmed on Tuesday by the health authorities in Coahuila. The victim was a three-year-old girl from the northern state.

According to Coahuila's Health Minister, Eliud Aguirre, the young girl succumbed to the infection early morning due to multiple organ failure caused by the virus.

The health ministry has initiated monitoring and testing of individuals who had close contact with the deceased. Aguirre stated that no additional positive cases have been detected so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)