Child Marriage: A Sobering Social Evil
The Supreme Court has declared child marriage a violation of constitutional principles, stressing its impact on health, education, employment, and life opportunities for children. The court outlined measures for various government levels to eradicate this social evil, emphasizing minors' rights to choice, autonomy, and development.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has firmly denounced child marriage, describing it as an affront to the nation's constitutional principles of equality, liberty, and freedom of expression.
Labeling the widespread practice as a 'sobering social evil,' the court issued a series of directives targeting the central and state governments, district administrations, panchayats, and judiciary to eradicate the practice decisively.
The judgment reflected the court's recognition of child marriage as a violation of Article 21's rights to life and liberty, emphasizing the need for minors to enjoy the freedoms of choice, education, health, sexuality, and development unimpeded by societal and familial pressures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Empowering Education: BIMTECH's Saaksharta Abhiyaan Launch
Sanjay Kumar Advocates for Youth Volunteerism in Teacher Education Institutions for ‘Ullas’ Literacy Initiative
Amit Shah Inaugurates ₹919 Cr Development Projects in Gujarat, Emphasizing Cleanliness and Education
Building Uganda's Health Workforce: Urgent Reforms in Education, Regulation, and Migration
Spirituality for Global Unity: President Murmu's Call for Peace and Education