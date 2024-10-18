Child Marriage: A Sobering Social Evil

The Supreme Court has firmly denounced child marriage, describing it as an affront to the nation's constitutional principles of equality, liberty, and freedom of expression.

Labeling the widespread practice as a 'sobering social evil,' the court issued a series of directives targeting the central and state governments, district administrations, panchayats, and judiciary to eradicate the practice decisively.

The judgment reflected the court's recognition of child marriage as a violation of Article 21's rights to life and liberty, emphasizing the need for minors to enjoy the freedoms of choice, education, health, sexuality, and development unimpeded by societal and familial pressures.

